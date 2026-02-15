Citigroup Cuts Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $29.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $8,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,779,424.75. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

