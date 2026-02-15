Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS) Short Interest Update

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 470,058 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 235,243 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,867,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,867,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Star Fashion Culture Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ STFS opened at $0.11 on Friday. Star Fashion Culture has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Fashion Culture in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Fashion Culture currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Star Fashion Culture

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Xingji ZhangPingting Limited.

