GenTrust LLC Sells 88,208 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $49,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,954,000 after acquiring an additional 162,515 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

