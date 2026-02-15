iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $174,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 757,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $373.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

