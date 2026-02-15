HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 38,658 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,776,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $199,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

