LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Jack In The Box Inc. $JACK

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92,625 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jack In The Box were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jack In The Box by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack In The Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Jack In The Box by 136.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack In The Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jack In The Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Jack In The Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jack In The Box from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack In The Box from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

JACK opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $326.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.Jack In The Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl Mount sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,467.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,700. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Cook sold 1,787 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $34,095.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,842.44. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,462 shares of company stock valued at $247,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

