Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 150.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $38,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Mcananey sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $30,724.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,608.19. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $416,989.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,351,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,413,654.06. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 197,125 shares of company stock worth $3,265,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.90. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Raymond James Financial raised Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

