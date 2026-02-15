HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 24,457 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $186,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175,531 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after acquiring an additional 369,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,265,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,099,000 after purchasing an additional 190,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.