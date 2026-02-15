HighTower Advisors LLC Has $716.28 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $716,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VTI stock opened at $336.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The company has a market cap of $573.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.03 and a 200-day moving average of $330.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.