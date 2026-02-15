AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $380,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore cut their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY?2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin?based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later?stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Ventral Hernia Trial Update

Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin?based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later?stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq real?world / post?marketing data — Completion of a Korean post?market study adds supportive real?world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Rinvoq Study Wraps Up

Rinvoq real?world / post?marketing data — Completion of a Korean post?market study adds supportive real?world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Piper Sandler Presentation Transcript

Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Negative Sentiment: Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug?price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. AbbVie Sues US Health Agency

Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug?price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback — Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near?term upside and may limit multiple expansion. Evercore ISI Cuts PT

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

