Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,256,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 374,198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 22.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,234,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 774,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,296,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 128,383 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 662,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Himax Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS of $0.04 met consensus and revenue of $203.1M beat estimates (~$199.2M). The quarter came in at the high end of prior guidance, which supports near-term profitability. Q4 Results Release

Q4 results: EPS of $0.04 met consensus and revenue of $203.1M beat estimates (~$199.2M). The quarter came in at the high end of prior guidance, which supports near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue mix: Management highlighted strong automotive growth, a positive structural signal if auto demand continues to scale for Himax’s imaging and display chips. Automotive Growth Article

Revenue mix: Management highlighted strong automotive growth, a positive structural signal if auto demand continues to scale for Himax’s imaging and display chips. Neutral Sentiment: Documentation: The company posted its earnings presentation and a full earnings-call transcript; useful for parsing management commentary on margins, inventory and product demand. Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Documentation: The company posted its earnings presentation and a full earnings-call transcript; useful for parsing management commentary on margins, inventory and product demand. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in public feeds show zero shares/NaN changes (likely a data/reporting artifact) and are not informative for positioning today.

Short-interest notices in public feeds show zero shares/NaN changes (likely a data/reporting artifact) and are not informative for positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance disappointed on balance: EPS guidance of $0.02–$0.04 vs. Street at $0.04, and revenue guidance ~$190M–$200M is at/just below consensus — management expects a QoQ revenue decline (2–6%) and flat-to-slightly-down gross margin. That cautious guide is the main driver of downward pressure. Guidance Details

Q1 2026 guidance disappointed on balance: EPS guidance of $0.02–$0.04 vs. Street at $0.04, and revenue guidance ~$190M–$200M is at/just below consensus — management expects a QoQ revenue decline (2–6%) and flat-to-slightly-down gross margin. That cautious guide is the main driver of downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Inventory uptick noted in press coverage and the company’s commentary — higher inventories can pressure near-term margins and raise demand visibility concerns, contributing to the share sell-off. Inventory Article

Inventory uptick noted in press coverage and the company’s commentary — higher inventories can pressure near-term margins and raise demand visibility concerns, contributing to the share sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Several news articles flagged a sharp intraday decline after the release — consistent with investors trimming positions after the cautious guide and inventory commentary. Market Reaction Article

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

