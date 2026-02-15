Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Alkami Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,249,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after buying an additional 383,691 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,064,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 481,642 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,250,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,907,000 after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,012,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ALKT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $166,360.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.