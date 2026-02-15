Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. JD.com accounts for 4.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 657.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in JD.com by 136.0% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 158.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

