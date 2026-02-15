Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 11,678 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 382,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 255,228 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

