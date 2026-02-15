Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,342 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,155. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Arista Networks’ CEO said her firm is shifting workloads away from Nvidia toward AMD (now ~20–25% AMD vs. ~99% Nvidia a year ago), a near-term enterprise validation that likely helped demand expectations for AMD’s data-center chips. Nvidia’s stock is down and AMD is up. The culprit may be Arista.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note AMD is gaining PC and server processor share from Intel, reinforcing revenue upside in CPUs which supports margins and data-center momentum. AMD Taking PC, Server Market Share From Intel
- Positive Sentiment: Leaked windows for AMD’s next?gen GPU release lifted sentiment around product cadence and future AI/graphics revenue. Timelines can re-rate expectations for the GPU roadmap. AMD Stock Gains Alongside Leaked Next-Gen GPU Release Window
- Positive Sentiment: Reports flag AMD’s aggressive data-center growth targets (big expansion plans and revenue goals), which supports the investment case for continued server share gains and AI exposure. AMD Quality Score Surges On 60% Annual Data Center Expansion Bet To Drive AI Dominance
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate analyst/forecast summaries show mixed views — momentum in 2025–26 is strong but valuation and AI competition create divergent price targets. Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast: Trending Views From Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-market commentary and short?interest data items have produced noise; some derivatives flows suggest traders are pricing continued volatility around AI narratives. Options Markets Fires Warning Shot at Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD)
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su sold 125,000 shares (~$26.8M) on Feb. 11, trimming her position by ~3.8% — insider selling can be viewed as a near-term headwind for sentiment. SEC filing — Lisa T. Su Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Forrest Norrod also sold shares (~19,450 shares, ~$4.2M) on Feb. 11, another insider sale that may weigh on sentiment when paired with the CEO sale. SEC filing — Forrest E. Norrod Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Quiver/13F estimates show Wells Fargo’s fund materially trimmed AMD exposure in the most recent filing period, signaling some institutional repositioning away from the name. Fund Update: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY|MN Just Disclosed New Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn AMD lags in networking and software stack areas, which could be a medium-term headwind if competitors strengthen integrated offerings. AMD is falling behind, warns this analyst who says other chip stocks are better bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.