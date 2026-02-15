Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,342 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,155. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

