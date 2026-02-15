Reviewing Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40 Ferrari 0 6 8 3 2.82

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.14%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $482.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Ferrari.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.06 million 90.05 -$152.26 million ($5.32) -2.55 Ferrari $8.08 billion 11.36 $1.65 billion $10.11 37.47

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Ferrari”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,031.15% -603.21% -112.53% Ferrari 22.36% 44.36% 16.68%

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferrari beats Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

