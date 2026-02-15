Reviewing American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) & Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Millrose Properties and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 1 3 1 3.00 American Strategic Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Millrose Properties presently has a consensus price target of $36.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A 3.81% 2.93% American Strategic Investment -40.92% -97.07% -13.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Millrose Properties and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millrose Properties and American Strategic Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties N/A N/A -$246.22 million $1.70 18.80 American Strategic Investment $51.69 million 0.43 -$140.59 million ($8.78) -0.94

American Strategic Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Millrose Properties. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millrose Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. American Strategic Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Millrose Properties pays out 176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Strategic Investment pays out -4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats American Strategic Investment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

