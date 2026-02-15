Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $93.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.8333.

PCVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

In related news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $556,974.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $696,469.28. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Harpreet S. Dhaliwal sold 9,743 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $454,900.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,198.32. This trade represents a 28.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

