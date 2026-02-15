Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 106,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,835.45. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,097,630.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,002.24. This represents a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,940,000 after purchasing an additional 248,762 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,803,000 after purchasing an additional 716,200 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,504,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after buying an additional 1,400,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 1,116,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.