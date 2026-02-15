GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 184,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.71.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,134 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.01, for a total value of $6,190,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,100,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,548,152.97. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,338 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.41 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

