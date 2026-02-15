GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 2,615 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 45.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $4,785,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,805,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $366.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

