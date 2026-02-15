Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Position Lessened by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,526 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.