Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,816 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 6,826 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nokian Renkaat Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.74 million during the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj, operating under the Nokian Tyres brand, is a Finnish manufacturer specializing in the design, development and production of tires for passenger cars, SUVs, trucks and heavy machinery. The company is particularly renowned for its winter tire technologies, offering a portfolio that includes studded and studless solutions engineered for snow, ice and challenging weather conditions. Nokian also produces all-season and summer tire lines, catering to a broad range of on-road and off-road applications.

The firm traces its origins to the Finnish Rubber Works founded in 1898 and emerged as an independent tire company following a spin-off from Nokia Corporation in 1988.

