Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,864 shares of company stock valued at $105,985,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

GOOG opened at $306.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.59. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

