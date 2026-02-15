Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

