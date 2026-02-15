Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 114,216,051 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 80,604,956 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,103,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,103,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Ondas news, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $42,906.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,963.52. The trade was a 35.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $245,162.28. Following the sale, the director owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,632.08. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,365 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $9.31 on Friday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price target on Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

