Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,005,876 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 5,717,812 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,154,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company's stock are sold short.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Braze has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Braze to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 694,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,033.44. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,456 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $122,851.92. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 219,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,720.58. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,923 shares of company stock worth $1,917,418. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Braze by 18.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Braze by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Featured Articles

