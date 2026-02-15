Short Interest in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Increases By 41.3%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,150,343 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 10,015,932 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,097,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,097,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,685,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,331,000. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 25,923,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212,832 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,108.9% during the third quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,780,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,272,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,335,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

