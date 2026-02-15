Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,181,956 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 842,698 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Research upgraded Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.67.
NYSE OEC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.06. Orion has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion (NYSE: OEC), is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.
Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.
