Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Short Interest Up 40.7% in January

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,601,528 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 3,980,942 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Surf Air Mobility Stock Up 0.8%
NYSE SRFM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.03. Surf Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $9.91.
Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surf Air Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SRFM
Surf Air Mobility Company Profile
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surf Air Mobility
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.