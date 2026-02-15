Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN) Trading 169.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 169.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.2610. 60,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average session volume of 4,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.0969.

Greater Cannabis Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Greater Cannabis

Greater Cannabis Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: GCAN) is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more operating businesses in the cannabis industry. Since its initial public offering, the company has focused on leveraging capital markets expertise to pursue opportunities across the rapidly evolving legal cannabis sector, with an emphasis on consumer brands, cultivation operations and ancillary services.

Although Greater Cannabis Acquisition Company has not yet announced a definitive merger or acquisition target, its stated investment strategy encompasses a broad range of cannabis-related activities.

