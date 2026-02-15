Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,310,116 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 1,625,416 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of Hays stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Hays has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

About Hays

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) is a global specialist recruitment company offering workforce solutions across a wide range of industries. The firm provides permanent and contract staffing services to both private and public sector organizations, matching qualified professionals with roles in areas such as information technology, finance, engineering, healthcare, construction, and life sciences. Hays also supports clients through managed service solutions, recruitment process outsourcing, market mapping, and talent advisory services.

Founded in London in 1867, Hays has grown from a local shipping agent into a publicly traded recruitment group with a presence in more than 30 countries.

