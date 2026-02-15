CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $432.85 and last traded at $429.64. 3,437,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,098,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.54.

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike

Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. Positive Sentiment: Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice

Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. This CrowdStrike Analyst Turns Bullish

Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Rosenblatt Adjusts CrowdStrike Price Target

Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Neutral Sentiment: Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears to be reporting zero shares (likely bad/missing data) and shows no meaningful days-to-cover — not a reliable signal for current positioning.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.54 and its 200 day moving average is $473.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,545,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,989,000 after purchasing an additional 659,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

