Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.87.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

