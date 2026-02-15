6,538 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Acquired by Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Alphabet makes up 4.5% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,069,864 shares of company stock valued at $105,985,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $306.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.