Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 10th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tesla were worth $449,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $417.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.24 and its 200 day moving average is $414.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

