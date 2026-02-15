Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.1% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $164.32 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $264.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.85.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $2,943,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,663,151.98. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 672,498 shares of company stock valued at $137,109,701 in the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Short?term buying momentum: traders are buying the post?earnings drop and the stock has bounced off prior support levels, leading to a sharp intraday rebound even after the Q4 miss. Read More.

Short?term buying momentum: traders are buying the post?earnings drop and the stock has bounced off prior support levels, leading to a sharp intraday rebound even after the Q4 miss. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational and product positives: Coinbase highlights doubling crypto trading market share in 2025, subscription strength and new initiatives (Agentic/AI wallets) that diversify revenue and address longer?term growth. Read More.

Operational and product positives: Coinbase highlights doubling crypto trading market share in 2025, subscription strength and new initiatives (Agentic/AI wallets) that diversify revenue and address longer?term growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction is mixed: many firms cut price targets and trimmed estimates (wide dispersion of PTs), leaving both upside and downside scenarios for investors to weigh. Read More.

Analyst reaction is mixed: many firms cut price targets and trimmed estimates (wide dispersion of PTs), leaving both upside and downside scenarios for investors to weigh. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in some feeds shows 0 shares (days?to?cover 0.0) — the reporting appears unreliable and provides no clear short?squeeze signal.

Short?interest data in some feeds shows 0 shares (days?to?cover 0.0) — the reporting appears unreliable and provides no clear short?squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss and first quarterly loss in two years: Coinbase reported a $667M net loss, revenue down ~21% Y/Y and EPS below estimates — the core trading business remains sensitive to crypto price moves. Read More.

Q4 miss and first quarterly loss in two years: Coinbase reported a $667M net loss, revenue down ~21% Y/Y and EPS below estimates — the core trading business remains sensitive to crypto price moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling raises governance/sentiment concerns: reporting shows large stock sales by CEO Brian Armstrong (reported ~$550M) and a CFO sale (~$56M), which can weigh on investor confidence. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling raises governance/sentiment concerns: reporting shows large stock sales by CEO Brian Armstrong (reported ~$550M) and a CFO sale (~$56M), which can weigh on investor confidence. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational hiccup: a brief platform outage affected buy/sell/transfer functionality around the earnings release, spotlighting execution risk. Read More.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

