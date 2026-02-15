Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,014,395 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 2,235,145 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,057 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.2 days.

Predictive Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Predictive Discovery stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Predictive Discovery has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

Predictive Discovery Company Profile

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) is an Australia?based mineral exploration company focused on the identification and advancement of gold and base metal projects in West Africa. The company holds a diversified portfolio of exploration licenses and joint venture interests primarily in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire. Its core strategy centers on systematic geological evaluation and resource development through both grassroots exploration and earn?in partnerships with industry peers.

Key projects in Predictive Discovery’s portfolio include early? to advanced?stage prospects within highly prospective greenstone belts.

