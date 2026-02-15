Short Interest in Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Declines By 25.5%

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,284 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 11,123 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 149,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bandai Namco Stock Performance

Shares of NCBDY opened at C$13.11 on Friday. Bandai Namco has a 12 month low of C$12.43 and a 12 month high of C$19.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.19.

About Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the creation and distribution of entertainment products and services. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Bandai Co, Ltd. and Namco Ltd., the company brings together expertise in toy manufacturing, video game development and publishing, amusement facilities, and digital content. Its diverse portfolio spans physical playthings, interactive software, themed attractions and character licensing.

In its Toys & Hobby segment, Bandai Namco produces collectible models, action figures and playsets, including the popular Gundam plastic model kits and Dragon Ball figurines.

