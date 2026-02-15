JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,023,649 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,418,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $9,047,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4%

BBJP opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

