State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $46,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $181.01 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.70.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

