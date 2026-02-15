Penny Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

Cortexyme, BigBear.ai, and Safe and Green Development are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small public companies—typically trading for less than $5 per share and often quoted on over-the-counter (OTC) markets or smaller exchanges. They are highly speculative and illiquid, with wide bid–ask spreads and greater risk of price manipulation and loss, so they are generally considered high-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Safe and Green Development (SGD)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

