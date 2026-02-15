Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 233,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,601,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

