Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 233,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,601,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $182.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain constructive: several firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings ahead of NVIDIA’s upcoming earnings, reinforcing expectations for strong revenue from AI data-center demand. Nvidia price target boosted on positive earnings setup ahead of GTC event
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying in filings (e.g., Cardano Risk Management and Haverford Trust additions) signals continued conviction from some big holders, providing a structural bid under the stock. Fund Update: 70,283,539 NVIDIA (NVDA) shares added to Cardano Risk Management B.V. portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong — NVIDIA is widely expected to hit very large data-center revenue targets driven by Blackwell shipments and data-center capex, supporting long-term earnings upside. Will Data Center Unit Help NVIDIA Reach Its $65B Q4 Revenue Goal?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro is mixed but not hostile — CPI came in roughly as expected, so inflation-driven rate shocks are not the primary driver of today’s move. CPI Increased in Line With Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported plans to lease a Nevada data center financed via high-yield debt raise financing/strategy questions for some investors, but detail is limited so the market impact is unclear. Nvidia to lease Nevada data center financed by junk bonds: report
- Negative Sentiment: Customer diversification headlines: Arista’s CEO said deployments are shifting away from near-100% NVIDIA to a meaningful share using AMD, signaling competitors are gaining traction in some workloads — a clear near-term headwind for NVDA sentiment. Nvidia’s stock is down and AMD is up. The culprit may be Arista.
- Negative Sentiment: Big customers and AI firms are publicly pursuing chip diversification (reports on OpenAI exploring alternatives), which increases competitive risk and can pressure sentiment even if NVIDIA remains the market leader. AI firms like OpenAI seek Nvidia alternatives
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/export concerns resurfaced after a U.S. lawmaker hinted at restrictions on AI chip sales to China, creating uncertainty around a material end market and weighing on the stock. Nvidia (NVDA) Slides as U.S. Lawmaker Hints at AI Chip Sales to China
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking and “crowded trade” unwinding in semiconductors contributed to selling pressure after a strong multi-week run; this technical/flow-driven selling can amplify any negative headline. Nvidia stock tumbles over 2%: why investors are booking profits
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and some fund trims have been reported recently, which can add to near-term caution even though institutional activity is mixed. Nvidia insiders dump over $100 million of NVDA stock since 2026 started
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
