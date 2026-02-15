State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $42,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Positive Sentiment: Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike

Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. Positive Sentiment: Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice

Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. This CrowdStrike Analyst Turns Bullish

Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Rosenblatt Adjusts CrowdStrike Price Target

Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Neutral Sentiment: Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears to be reporting zero shares (likely bad/missing data) and shows no meaningful days-to-cover — not a reliable signal for current positioning.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $429.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of -340.98, a PEG ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.54 and its 200 day moving average is $473.32. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.