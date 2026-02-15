State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $37,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1,357.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of PHYL opened at $35.60 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $918.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

