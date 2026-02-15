Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,206,000 after purchasing an additional 589,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,322 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $202.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.