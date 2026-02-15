Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 42,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46.

Trending Headlines about iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.