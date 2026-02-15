Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,839 TransUnion $TRU

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,050.32. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on TransUnion in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

