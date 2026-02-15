Ann Marie Hunker Sells 132 Shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 132 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $19,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,340.80. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $158.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $250M share repurchase program (authorizes repurchases of ~7.4% of outstanding stock) which can lift EPS and signals board confidence. MarketBeat MHO page

MHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $35,871,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in M/I Homes by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after acquiring an additional 161,881 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,408,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125,423 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,694,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 114,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

