Marc Nemati Sells 10,016 Shares of Grabagun Digital (NYSE:PEW) Stock

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PEW – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Nemati sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $28,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,523,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,753.94. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grabagun Digital Stock Performance

PEW opened at $2.87 on Friday. Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Grabagun Digital Company Profile

GrabAGun.com is an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories. GrabAGun.com, formerly known as Colombier Acquisition Corp. II, is based in COPPELL, Texas.

