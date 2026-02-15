Marc Nemati Sells 10,016 Shares of Grabagun Digital (NYSE:PEW) Stock

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PEW – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Nemati sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $28,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,523,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,753.94. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Grabagun Digital Stock Performance
PEW opened at $2.87 on Friday. Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.18.
Grabagun Digital Company Profile
